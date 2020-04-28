BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier was hit hard with hail the size of baseballs a few days ago. Now, families are preparing for the possibility of round two Tuesday night.
There was a lot of damage done in a neighborhood off Perfect Place in Bossier City. Many roofs there have already been fixed, but one family is still waiting.
Dustin Neal said last week's hail storm came in diagonally, busting the master bedroom window and blowing off parts of his roof.
Neal and his two young boys hid in the bathtub because they thought they were being hit by a tornado.
Currently, Neal's roof is covered with tarp and sandbags. He hoped it'll get the job done for Tuesday’s round of storms.
"I’ve already made calls. Insurance is coming out Thursday. They would have come out today but they didn't want to take any chances,” he said referring to forecasted overnight storms. "We'll just have to see what happens tonight, I guess."
Neal says there was no damage to the inside of his home; just some leaks from the roof and dents on his truck.