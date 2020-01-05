BOSSIER CITY, La. -Bossier City has been named one of the nations top cities.
According to Money Magazine, Bossier is ranked number 98 in the country and number one in Louisiana.
Most people KTBS talked to are not surprised. This is the second year in a row Money Magazine ranked Bossier as Louisiana's top city and they just happened to be the only Louisiana city on the national list.
The ranking considered categories like the economy, housing and cost of living, and ease of living.
The projected job growth is at 4.8 percent. The median home price is $176,937. The average commute time in Bossier is about 19 minutes.
Amenities, safety and education were also on that list.
KTBS talked to a few Bossier folks to see how they felt about being in one of the best places to live.
"I enjoy that it's kind of a big city feel, but also kind of the country living too, you know?" said Dylan Welch. "It's not a major city with millions of people, but there's still enough to do to where you can really enjoy your time being here without being overwhelmed when you go out."
"People are very friendly and I love this church," said Cheryl Wilson, referring to First Baptist Church in Bossier.
"The community, you know?" said Carson Colvin. "This is the church, I've been here since I was, been here for 15 years. My dad works here. I just love it here. Don't have any desire to move, leave, just staying here. I love it here."
The ranking only looked at places with 50,000 or more people.
If the city's crime risk was more than double the national average, had less than 85 percent of the state's median income, or lacked ethnic diversity, they were eliminated.
The top of the national list was Clarksville, Tennessee.