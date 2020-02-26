BENTON, La. - An elementary school in Bossier is one of the only schools in the state to become a model Professional Learning Community school, PLC for short.
What that means, is that Kingston Elementary School modifies its instruction based on a student’s needs.
If a student is struggling, teachers will go back and reteach the instruction.
If a student is doing very well, they will enrich the student's standards.
Principal Christy Williams says improved student achievement begins with communication.
"It takes everyone. The teachers, leadership team, administrators, custodians… everyone on this campus. It's the way we think about our students. We believe all students can learn and we can help," Williams said.
Bossier Middle School is also a PLC model school. There is one other elementary school in the state that is becoming a PLC model school in South Louisiana.