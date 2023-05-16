SHREVEPORT, La. -- Nichole E. Bourgeois has been appointed as the new principal of St. John Berchmans Cathedral School in Shreveport effective July 1.
Father Raney Johnson, future administrator of the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans, made the appointment, which was announced via social media Monday.
The decision was made with the consultation and approval of Bishop Francis Malone of Shreveport, Father Peter Mangum of the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans and Catholic schools Sister Carol Shively, the Diocese of Shreveport announced.
Bourgeois, the assistant superintendent of Curriculum & Academic Affairs for Bossier Parish Schools, is retiring from the Bossier Parish School District after 30 years of service. She has served as the principal of Parkway High School (Bossier Parish, 2010-2016), the assistant principal of Parkway High School (Bossier Parish, 2005-2010), and a biology teacher at Airline High School (Bossier Parish, 1993-2005).
Bourgeois joins St. John Berchmans Cathedral School with a "wealth of academic experience and knowledge of the Catholic faith," the Diocese said.
Waylon Bates has been tapped by Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey to fill the position Bourgeois is vacating. The Bossier Parish native and Bossier High graduate began his career in education in 1999 as a teacher at Waller Elementary. He held assistant principal and principal titles until most recently serving as High School Curriculum supervisor.
“The past three years have provided Mr. Bates with invaluable experience in the curriculum department and prepared him for the role of Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction,” Downey said. “The leadership skills he has honed as principal, coupled with his classroom experience at the elementary, middle and high school levels, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position and to move Bossier Schools forward.”
“I am honored and excited to serve our district in my new role,” Bates said. “I look forward to working with our students, families and schools. I appreciate Superintendent Downey’s vision and the faith he has in my abilities and the opportunity to serve our community.”
Downey will present Bates to the Bossier Parish School Board at its meeting Thursday. His effective date is July 1.