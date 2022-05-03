BENTON, La. -- A Bossier Schools employee is behind bars after being accused of sharing porn and giving gifts and marijuana to one of his students, according to information from the Bossier Sheriff's Office.
Deandre Demar Council, 32, of Bossier City, was arrested Monday on charges of distribution of marijuana, indecent behavior with juveniles, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and obstruction of justice (evidence). He's held in the Bossier Max Facility without bond.
Council has been a teacher in Bossier and Caddo schools since 2014, with the majority of his tenure in Caddo Parish.
“This type of behavior is not tolerated at Bossier Schools and the district has since severed all ties with this individual following his arrest. We are cooperating fully with investigators and encourage anyone with additional information to report it to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office," Bossier Schools spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said in a statement.
Detectives said Council's "inappropriate relationship" happened at the school where he taught. The student told investigators Council gave him money on multiple occasions hoping that he would share either nude or clothed pictures of himself. Detectives say the juvenile was also given gifts and marijuana. The student also said Council shared pornography with him and at least one other student.
The sheriff's office said Council confessed to the allegations and admitted to sending pornography to the students. He also admitted to deleting some of his social media applications and photographs from his cell phone.
Bossier sheriff's detectives are still looking into Council's background and believe there could be more victims. Anyone else who had contact with Council is encouraged to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.