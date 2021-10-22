BOSSIER CITY, La. – Effective Monday, Bossier Parish parents will have an option if their child is in close contact with a COVID-19 person at school.
Parents can either keep their child at home or allow them to remain in school.
The new guideline only applies if the student is not symptomatic or is not exposed to someone at home.
The parental choice for quarantine follows new guidance set by state Superintendent Cade Brumley, who last month said the change is a “common-sense option” that empowers parents and local communities to make health-related decisions for their students. Previously, quarantining for close contact situations was mandatory.
Parents who choose not to quarantine also are provided free access to COVID-19 testing for their children.
While the revised policy is at odds with state and federal health officials, Brumley left the decision up to each district on whether to adopt it.
So far, Bossier is the only district to make the change. Caddo and DeSoto opted not to.
“Our numbers have been really, really good,” Superintendent Clay Corley said Friday of the decrease in close contact situations in the district.