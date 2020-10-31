BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health released COVID-19 numbers for school districts across the state earlier this week. KTBS 3 has learned that Bossier Parish Schools has the most positive coronavirus cases of students and staff in the state.
163 students tested positive. That includes 44 students alone last week. 73 staff members also test positive. The school district returned to full-time in person classes for students in grades pre-k through 12 in September. 3 Investigates reached out to Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey.
He declined an on camera interview. KTBS 3 asked Bossier Parish Schools Public Relations Liaison Sonja Bailes why the district is not returning to a hybrid virtual schedule.
"Families have the option, whether or not they want their children to learn virtually. We have never excluded that option. We have about 10 percent of our population that has chosen to remain fully virtual learners through the end of this school year," explained Bailes.
Bailes said school officials are following all guidelines and protocols set forth by the state. She also said the state health department has not directed them to return to virtual learning. Bailes told KTBS 3 that the school buildings continue to undergo a deep cleaning daily.
Bailes also said the school district has about 24,000 students and employees and that the infection rate is less than one percent.