BOSSIER CITY, La. - Sometimes their faces are the first ones you see, while others work quietly behind the scenes to ensure their schools shine. Those working in support roles make up the backbone of Bossier Schools and three have been chosen as overall winners to represent the district.
The elementary Outstanding School Support Personnel winner for the parish is Terri Finklea, the office clerical aide and face of T.L. Rodes. She does it all, from fielding parent calls and assisting school administration to helping with technology and bookkeeping. Another side of Finklea is her compassion for other people. Last summer, she donated a kidney to a fellow Bossier Parish Schools employee whom she did not know so the woman could live a normal life.
Maintenance Technician Charles Scott is the Middle School Outstanding School Support Personnel winner. Not only does he strive to keep the areas of campus he is assigned at Benton Intermediate School in exceptional shape, but he also serves as a coach for the BIS/BMS Golf Team and volunteers countless hours to assist with practices and tournaments.
Shannon Furr is the High School Outstanding School Personnel recipient for the district. The front office secretary is known in her community as the ‘Face of Benton High School,’ regularly volunteering for school events but also serving as a shoulder for students to lean on. Most recently, Furr stepped out of her comfort zone following the loss of the school bookkeeper and learned those responsibilities.
Finklea, Scott and Furr will be recognized at the May 5, 2022 Bossier Parish School Board meeting, as well as each school’s Outstanding School Support Personnel representative.