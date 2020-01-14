BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier Schools have worked relentlessly for temporary and long term recovery plans at Benton Middle School.
Tuesday, the board called a special meeting and voted on an emergency declaration.
It includes funding for repairs to the roof over the sixth grade wing and damage to other areas of the school, such as the office and library.
The board still doesn't know what the price tag is for the damage done.
Superintendent Mitch Downey said numbers are thought to be around anywhere between $1,500,000-2,000,000.
The emergency declaration allows the district to get the services they need without any delay.
"This provides for the students. That's what everybody in the parish and the schools are focusing on. I think that speaks volumes for the people we have in our classrooms,” said Superintendent Mitch Downey.
The goal is to have everything back to normal by August 1st. Downey said they're still waiting on reports back from engineers to make sure there isn't any other unforeseen damage before they know an official date.