BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City man accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor s facing multiple charges in Bossier Parish.
Herman Aldrich Jr., 39, who is a registered sex offender, met the juvenile on social media and began a relationship that lasted several years, Bossier sheriff's detectives said Monday.
Aldrich is charged with the following:
- two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile
- three counts indecent behavior with juveniles
- one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor
- one count of failure to notify law enforcement of change of residence
Aldrich was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $1 million.
The matter is still under investigation with more charges pending.