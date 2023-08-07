Herman Aldrich Jr.

BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City man accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor s facing multiple charges in Bossier Parish. 

Herman Aldrich Jr., 39, who is a registered sex offender, met the juvenile on social media and began a relationship that lasted several years, Bossier sheriff's detectives said Monday. 

Aldrich is charged with the following:

  • two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile
  • three counts indecent behavior with juveniles
  • one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor
  • one count of failure to notify law enforcement of change of residence

Aldrich was booked into the Bossier Max with a bond of $1 million.

The matter is still under investigation with more charges pending.

