BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington presented a crime victim’s reparations check to Carolyn Getter, the mother of Jairiah Hamilton, who was killed in early May during an armed robbery while working at the Valero gas station in Bossier City.
The deadly incident also claimed the life of Joshua Ryan Calk and severely injured BCPD Officer Kenny Gallon and another store patron.
“I hope these funds help you recover and help the rest of Jairiah’s family recover from this senseless violence,” Whittington said as he presented the check. “I share in your grief and mourn the loss of Jairiah with you.”
The Crime Victims Reparations program assists victims of violent crime and their family members to help with various expenses, including medical, lost wages, mental health and other expenses incurred by the unexpected financial burden as a result of the crime.
Anyone who has been the victim of violent crime in Bossier Parish can contact Sgt. Tina Fruge’ of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-3500.