BOSSIER CITY, La - The recruits at Bossier Sheriff Academy sat in the auditorium with their feet at a 45-degree angle and hands placed firmly on their knees. It was not a form of punishment, but instead it was a chance to see a fellow recruit do something spectacular.
Verdis Walker is both a recruit and command sergeant major of a Louisiana National Guard military police battalion. Walker's parents, Willie and Margaret Walker-Davis, were present to see their son start new chapters in two new endeavors. Walker's peers and leaders expressed how proud they are of him.
Assistant Chief Deputy Bruce Teutsch said he saw something extraordinary in Walker almost immediately.
"I gravitated to him and I picked him out. I said 'that man's got something'. And ever since then, just his work ethic, his attention to details, the way he treats other people, the way he leads other people has been just exemplary," Teutsch said.
Walker said there are two side to his demeanor and both are key to his success.
"My daddy's my soft side. That first Sgt. Walker that you all see, that comes from my mama," Walker said.