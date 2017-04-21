The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a south Bossier Parish man who has not been seen since Monday evening.
Cody Allen Bray, 31, was last seen around 6 p.m. April 17 at a friend’s house in Goldonna, La., about one and one-half hours southeast of Bossier City. He was wearing a blue buttoned-up shirt and blue jeans and was seen driving a 1997 white GMC extended cab truck with a Louisiana license plate X741072.
The truck also has a silver Harley Davidson decal in the center of the tailgate, extra wide tires and rearview mirrors that are painted white.
Cody is described as a white male, 6’ 4”, 275 pounds, with several tattoos on his body. His wife and children are concerned for his welfare, and detectives want to ensure Cody is safe.
If anyone has seen Cody or has any information about his whereabouts, please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.