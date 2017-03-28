The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office now has a 10-person drone team that can be called out 24 hours a day for a variety of law enforcement situations.
While each deputy can serve as either pilot or observer, in a deployed situation, one deputy will operate the drone, and the other deputy will ensure proper clearance for safe operation. Some of those situations might involve deploying a drone in order to keep deputies and the public safe during a highly volatile situation.
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is also working to be able to assist other parishes and jurisdictions with the deployment of their drones and training of drone pilots and observers.
Earlier in March, the sheriff's office used a drone to look for runaway teens in a wooded areas. They also used drones to survey tornado damage earlier this year. Deputies also have trained to use drones to look at vehicles and to get an birds-eye view of volatile situations when public safety is at stake.