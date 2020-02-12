BOSSIER CITY, La. - Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a couple of thieves that was seen on a surveillance video attempting to break into the Coke machine at a local apartment complex.
On Jan. 30, two unknown suspects were caught on video trying to break into the Coke machine at the Reserves Apartment Complex in the 4800 block of Airline Drive.
Detectives describe one of the suspects as a heavy-set black male with dreads. He has tattoos down both arms and is dressed in a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a slender white male with facial hair and wearing a blue hoodie with dark gray pants.
The Coke machine was located in the pool area of the complex where multiple cameras surveilled the area. The two men left a white SUV in the parking lot and walked to the coke machine.
The video shows the second man approaching the coke machine, pulling out a crowbar from under his hoodie and attempting to pry it open. The man continues to try to open the machine for approximately thirty minutes while the other looks on. He gives up on his attempts to open the machine, and instead, the other man steals a table from the seating area.
Detectives say both men then get into the passenger side of the SUV; possibly indicating a third subject was driving, and drove away.
If you have any information about the identity of the suspects in this theft, please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418.