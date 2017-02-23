The Bossier Parish Sheriff's office sought to spend some time with citizens Thursday night, and give them a few lessons about self-protection.
The event centered around the importance of maintaining awareness of your surroundings. The Sheriff's office said they saw the need due to nation-wide trends of people not paying attention to their surroundings thus making themselves more susceptible to crime.
Some of the major points made were basics such as keeping your doors and windows locked, having a monitored alarm system, and even extending the length of screws in your door latch plate.
When it comes to being in public officers main advice was to unplug.
"My biggest thing really is just if we can get people to just literally get out of their phones for just a minute, pay attention to the world around them," said Sgt. Jeremy Haas of the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office Training Academy. When you're aware you're a harder target, and bad guys just don't like hard targets it's too much work."
They also advised those in attendance to always pay attention to where exits are in public places, should you need to escape on short notice.