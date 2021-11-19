BENTON, La- Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington says that although the suspected burglars who cut their way into a store in Benton were arrested, the stolen weapons were never recovered. Deputies, working with the State Police, were able to track down the two individuals suspected of breaking in, Salih Reed, 26, of Pineville and Jessica Moore, 23 all the way down in Alexandria.
They were apprehended at just over twelve hours after they broke in. But, in that short amount of time they were able to either hide the guns or hand them off to someone else.
Most of the sixty-three guns stolen were handguns. Sheriff Whittington is concerned since guns like these could become available to people who would be barred from purchasing them legally.
So, far, he says there is no indication that the guns are floating around on the streets of Bossier Parish. But, Sheriff Whittington also says, there is not yet any reason to think otherwise.
For now, the Sheriff's Department, as well as State Police are diligently pursuing leads. Until they get more information, Sheriff Whittington says to be especially wary of someone selling handguns at a price that seems too good to be true.