BENTON, La. -- Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said the teamwork of his deputies safely diffused an intense domestic violence call that developed into a hostage situation early Saturday morning.
At approximately 12:20 a.m., the Bossier Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a call from a female at a house in the 400 block of Joe Lewis Road in Haughton who said an armed man beat her and barricaded himself there. She told dispatch the man said he would shoot anyone who tried to enter.
Bossier sheriff’s patrol deputies, SWAT, the Crises Negotiating Team and detectives went to the scene armed with an arrest warrant for the man, identified as Bobby Ray Daniels, 49.
The deputies worked to de-escalate the hostage situation with Daniels for four hours.
After several unsuccessful attempts to get Daniels to come out on his own, one of the SWAT team members was able to apprehend Daniels without causing harm to anyone on the scene. The woman and Daniels were checked by EMS and cleared.
Daniels was taken to Bossier Parish Max, where he now faces charges of false imprisonment-offender armed with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault upon a peace officer and aggravated battery. His bond is sat at $225,000.
“It’s this type of teamwork that makes me proud to lead the Bossier Sheriff’s Office,” said Whittington. “This high intense situation could have ended tragically. I commend the actions of our patrol, dispatchers, negotiators, and SWAT members who worked hard to resolve this incident without injury to anyone.”