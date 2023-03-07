BENTON, La. - Two deputies have been promoted to the rank of corporal.
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted two deputies in a ceremony in the sheriff’s conference room Monday morning at the Bossier Parish Courthouse.
Deputy Clint Alexander and Deputy Richard Smith were both promoted to the rank of corporal. Cpl. Alexander is a 4-year veteran of the sheriff’s office with a total of 10 years in law enforcement. Alexander is a Field Training Officer for the Patrol Division and will be training new patrol deputies. Smith is a 4-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and is a patrol deputy. He will also be tasked with training new patrol deputies as a Field Training Officer.
“You guys have been identified as leaders by your supervisors and I know you will continue to lead with integrity,” said Whittington. “I am proud to promote you for your hard work and dedication to duty here at the sheriff’s office. Keep up the excellent work.”