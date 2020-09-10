PLAIN DEALING, La. - The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is opening up its rifle range to the public this month.
The range is located at 2955 Old Plain Dealing Road in Plain Dealing. It will be open on September 19th and 26th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.
Shooters will need to bring their own rifles, ammo and eye and ear protection. Targets will be available at the range.
The range features 12 shooting lanes with targets at 100, 200, 300 and 400 yards.
Registration is not required, but for questions you can contact the Bossier Training Academy at 318-965-3525.