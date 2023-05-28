BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Sheriff’s Office (BSO) will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Monday that will start at 6 p.m. until Tuesday morning at an undisclosed location in Bossier Parish.
The goal of the checkpoint is to identify and remove impaired drivers from the road before they cause serious injury or death to themselves or others and to increase public awareness of the seriousness of driving while impaired.
The sobriety checkpoint is being conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement.