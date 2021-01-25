BOSSIER CITY, La- For about 10 months large and small businesses have been affected by the Coronavirus, causing closures at shopping centers. At the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets, they continue to see impacts.
“It's really sad, because a lot of people are losing their jobs, their livelihood. I'm one of the lucky ones,” said Sinja Cooper. She is in her sixth year at her job near the Louisiana Boardwalk. This weekend Banana Republic and Gap closed. Monday, Yankee Candles closed. Locally owned All-Star Hats will close at the end of February.
Rocky Rockett, the Executive Director of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation, spoke with KTBS on why this is happening.
“The government assistance through the paycheck protection programs and other initiatives were positive,” said Rockett. “But I just don't think we were able to sustain the business level with the employees and the employment. We tried as best as we can.”
Now, in the 10th month of the pandemic, things are not getting easier for retailers.
“Some unfortunately, just had to make that hard decision to stop the bleeding,” said Rockett.
Grant Wheeler, All-Star Hats store manager, also spoke on their closure.
“It's been hard because, you know, with less attendance as at the games, means people stay home and watch it on T.V. They’re buying less sports stuff,” said Wheeler. Wheller says they also saw a drop in sales after stimulus checks were spent.
However, Rockett says the pandemic isn't only to blame.
“I think that there was some retailers who were struggling to begin with. People's shopping practices had already started to go in large scale to online,” said Rockett. “But I think this exacerbated, maybe, what would have been a 10 or 15-year swaying for how retail was going and compressed it within a year,”
Wheeler commented on if he thinks All-Star Hats will eventually return.
“Never say never, but as it stands now, probably not,” said Wheeler.
“It's just sad to see. I don't mind changes, but these are not good changes,” said Cooper. “It's a bit scary at times.”
On the other hand, Rockett did say retail sales have shown good trends, mainly in big box stores and essential businesses.
KTBS 3 reached out to the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets for comment on camera. They responded in email stating.
“It is unfortunate that certain retailers are closing throughout the country, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on restaurants and retailers. We are all in this together and as we continue to emerge from this crisis, we will keep focusing on our great store line up and continue to search for new retailers that our community deserves. We are doing our best to view the situation with optimism. Before COVID-19, we welcomed stores like Express, Skechers and Perfumes 4U and over the holidays we saw our traffic steadily increase, with a number of our store sales increasing in the double digits from last year. Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets features over 50 outlet stores and restaurants including Bass Pro Shops, Nike Factory Outlets, Under Armour and Regal Cinemas 14 & IMAX, and our number one priority remains to provide a safe and vibrant shopping experience for our customers and continuing to position the center as the gathering place for Shreveport-Bossier City and the communities surrounding it.”