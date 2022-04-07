BENTON, La. - After a two-year hiatus the Bossier Special Olympics made its comeback Thursday at Benton Middle School.
The games were cancelled due to Covid-19. Elementary students from Bossier Parish schools competed in games, where they had the chance to make new friends, represent their school and have fun.
"It's the best day of the year and every kid that came out here will agree with you with that,' said Barbara Choate, Adaptive P.E. Teacher. "It's amazing, they have a blast and we have fun doing it."
"If they win, they can qualify for state and nationals if they choose to pursue that goal," said Debbie Sites, Adaptive P.E. Teacher.
Platt's Elementary School 2nd grader Addison Parker had surgery in February and was able to start using her walker again in time to participate in the games.
"I competed in the running race, the walking race and softball," said Parker. "It was really fun."
The games wrap up Friday at Benton Middle School with competitions for middle and high school students.