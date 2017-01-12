A Benton Middle School student is okay after receiving an electrical shock to the neck at school.
Officials with Bossier Parish Schools tell KTBS 3 News that it happened around 11:30 am Thursday while students were playing soccer on an athletic field. After a ball went under a private landowner's barbed wire cow fence that separates his property from the school, a seventh-grade boy attempted to retrieve the ball by crawling underneath the fence. Officials say on his way back under the fence he received an electrical shock on the neck.
"The teachers who were monitoring the P.E. classes on the field checked the boy's vital signs and took him to the office. After complaining of nausea, 911 was called and the boy was transported to the hospital where he was evaluated and released," said Sonja Bailes, Public Relations Liaison for Bossier Schools.
Officials say Benton Middle School was unaware the fence was electric, as no signs are posted. They immediately plan to place flags around the field's perimeter, warning students not to cross it.They also plan to discuss the matter with the landowner.