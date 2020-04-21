BOSSIER CITY, La - A Bossier art teacher hand wrote more than 800 letters to her students.
Allison Quinlan spent about two weeks writing personal letters to every student at Legacy Elementary School.
She teaches all children at Legacy and works the car line for pick up and drop off, so she has a personal relationship with each child.
When she wrote the letters, she'd ask about their hobbies, their pets or their siblings to give it a personal touch.
During such digital times, she understands how special a handwritten note means to her students.
"Kids are such creatures of habit and they need those things. We left, went to spring break, and didn't return. I felt like they needed some sort of normalcy, and for teachers as well. I can make them feel better during this time and stay connected,” smiled Quinlan.
Quinlan adds that seven students have written her back. As long as she’s away from her students, she doesn't plan on losing touch.