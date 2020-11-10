BENTON, La. -- A Bossier City teacher was arrested early Sunday after Bossier sheriff's deputies responded to her home and allegedly found her drunk and unable to supervise her young child, authorities said.
Rebecca D. Chandler, 36, of the 600 block of Acacia Drive, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a charge of child desertion. She was released from jail on a $2,500 bond.
Chandler is a teacher at Legacy Elementary. Although the charge did not relate to her employment, Chandler has been placed on administrative leave pending the receipt and review of additional information, Bossier Schools spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said.
Bossier sheriff's deputies made the arrest after responding late Saturday night to Chandler's home on a welfare concern. They found Chandler in an "apparently inebriated state," Lt. Bill Davis said.
Louisiana law defines the child desertion charge as "the intentional or criminally negligent exposure of a child under the age of ten years, by a person who has the care, custody, or control of the child, to a hazard or danger against which the child cannot reasonably be expected to protect himself, or the desertion or abandonment of such child, knowing or having reason to believe that the child could be exposed to such hazard or danger.”