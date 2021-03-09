BOSSIER CITY, La - More innovative, hands-on learning will be coming soon to Bossier Parish classrooms thanks to continued support from the Biedenharn Foundation in memory of the late Sydney Biedenharn of Benton, who was an educator at heart, businesswoman, philanthropist and lifelong learner.
Educators were given the opportunity to submit grant proposals for school and classroom projects that would enhance the learning experience for their students.
Benton Elementary purchased IRLA toolkits with the grant funding awarded to Tosha Neill and Stephanie White. An Independent Reading Level Assessment (IRLA) toolkit is a formative assessment tool for reading.
Altogether, 23 projects were funded to the tune of $60,000. That brings the total investment in Bossier Schools to $275,000 since the inception of the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment seven years ago. Since the inception of the Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment, the Biedenharn Foundation has invested $275,000 in Bossier Parish classrooms.
A virtual ceremony with a Mardi Gras flair was held to recognize the winners of the 7th Annual Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment. Each recipient also appeared in a video to explain more about the projects that will be implemented and to thank Biedenharn Foundation board members for their generosity.
Elementary winners of the 2021 Sydney Biedenharn Educators Endowment are: Rachel Burks, Plantation Park; Dawn Fausto, Meadowview; Britney Hutchison and Shelly Moore, Plantation Park; Karen Meadows, Apollo; Reannon Moseley, Benton; Tosha Neill and Stephanie White, Benton; LeaAnne Nelson, Curtis; Calley Schneider, Central Park; and Patricia Shirer and Stephanie Schroeder, Waller.
Middle school recipients include: Jennifer Young, Benton Intermediate; Erica Barrett, Elm Grove; Donna Harris, Cope; Johnathon Martin, Cope; and Ray Smith and Tiffany Bruton, Cope.
High school grant winners are: Angie Bellotte, Airline; David Brown, Haughton; Michelle Doolittle, Bossier; Ashley Hall, Bossier; Shelton Meacham, Parkway; Elena Patronis, Airline; Aimee Shelton, Bossier; James Snyder, Parkway; and Michaela Meredith, Haughton.