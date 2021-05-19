BOSSIER CITY, La. – Two Bossier City teens were formally charged Wednesday in Bossier District Court with five counts each of attempted second-degree murder.
Bills of information were filed by the Bossier Parish District Attorney's Office Wednesday against 16-year-old Omarione Webb and 17-year-old Tiorion Scott.
The incident leading to the charges happened on April 24.
Bossier City police spokeswoman Traci Ponder confirmed the arrests were made by Bossier City police but said she could not provide additional information since Webb and Scott are juveniles. She also said their victims, who are listed in the public court documents, are juveniles.
Motions were filed Tuesday by the district attorney's office to randomly assign Webb's and Scott's cases.
In an unrelated case, Bossier City police have arrested 27-year-old Caden Ray Greene, for attempted first-degree murder for intentionally trying to run over a man in a stolen rental truck on May 5 in the 2600 block of Ashland Avenue, Ponder said.
The victim, a 40-year-old man, was struck in the shoulder and hand by the vehicle. He suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Greene appeared in court Wednesday. His case was assigned to the public defender’s office.
He has pending charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, illegal possession of stolen things and four counts of theft.