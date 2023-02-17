BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier Term Limits Coalition will begin collecting signatures of citizens in support of term limits for Bossier Parish Police Jury, Bossier City Council and the Bossier City mayor.
Term Limits were recently endorsed by the Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee.
The momentum is building! ✅— BossierTermLimits (@BossierTerms) February 16, 2023
Read About It: https://t.co/axg5OQKcll pic.twitter.com/HzBMAwMtsP
"On behalf of the electors of Bossier City and Bossier Parish, we are a loose knit coalition of concerned citizens who will be filing two petitions with the Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters – calling for a special or general election for term limits for mayor and Bossier City Council and presenting digital signatures to our local representatives advocating for term limits legislation for the Bossier Parish Police Jury," the group said in a news release.
"Since many politicians support term limits only during campaigns, but then become reluctant to embrace term limits once elected, we will use the force of law to enact them," the release states.
For more information about Bossier Term Limits Coalition and petitions, visit www.bossiertermlimits.com or email bossiertermlimits@gmail.com