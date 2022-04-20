BOSSIER CITY, La. – A number of highway and road closures are happening in the next few days that will affect motorists’ commute.
Here’s a look at what’s ahead:
BENTON ROAD
A lane closure on a project Benton Road at its intersection with Interstate 220 has been announced by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Beginning Friday at 9 a.m. and continuing through Monday at 6 a.m., the southbound, outside lane on Benton Road will be closed. Additionally, the I-220 westbound entrance ramp from Benton Road will be closed.
Closures are necessary to allow contractors to begin concrete patching operations in the southbound outside lane between Hospital/Autoplex Dr. and I-220. Work is expected to last approximately three days.
I-20 AND I-220
Beginning Saturday at 11 p.m. and continuing through Sunday at 3 a.m., Interstate 20 westbound will be closed from Exit 33 to Exit 26 at I-220. This closure is necessary for the removal and replacement of an overhead sign.
Traffic will be detoured to state Highway 157 to U.S. Highway 80. Detour signage will be in place as necessary.
The project requires total road closure at the specified dates and times. All vehicles will need to detour.
Additionally, on Saturday at 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., the I-220 eastbound inside lane from Highway 80 to I-20 will be closed. The Highway 80 on-ramp to I-220 eastbound will also be closed during this same time.
WEBSTER PARISH
Effective Wednesday, Highway 531 over I-20 is closed until further notice. That’s to allow DOTD to make repairs to the bridge.
Alternate routes are exit 47, Highway 159 or exit 52, and Highway 532.