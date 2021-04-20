BOSSIER CITY, La- A woman is behind bars for illegally running a puppy scam on Facebook.
Bossier City Police say 34-year-old Keisha Futch was paid $150 for a puppy advertised on Facebook. The victim later realized it was a scam and reported it to police.
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force investigated and found that Futch was connected to the Cashapp account used to transfer the money.
Futch denied any knowledge of the crime during her arrest.
If you fall victim to a scam, you are encouraged to report the crime to police. The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force can be reached at 318-741-8669.