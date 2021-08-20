Two storms were threatening landfall in the tropics Friday afternoon.
Well developed Category 1 Hurricane Grace was approaching Mexico.
It had winds of 90 mph with higher gusts.
Hurricane Warnings were in effect south of Tampico, Mexico to near Veracruz as winds are forecast to exceed 74 mph later tonight through Saturday morning.
Grace is projected to make landfall late Friday night as a possible Category 2 storm.
Back home, the New England states are preparing for Tropical Storm Henri. Winds were near hurricane strength Friday afternoon according to the National Hurricane Center.
A Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for New York City as winds may exceed 39 mph on Sunday. A Hurricane Watch was up for Long Island all the way to Cape Cod. Winds may top 74 mph Sunday and Sunday night.
Henri is forecast to push into New England on Sunday.
Track these storms plus the rest of the tropics with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.
RELATED CONTENT - Click here for the very latest MEGA 3 StormTeam forecast