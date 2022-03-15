ZWOLLE, La. -- The bodies of two fishermen who apparently drowned on Toledo Bend Reservoir during rough weather have been recovered.
Sabine Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said George Diboll, 62, of Oakdale and Marvin Parsons, 61, of Lafayette went fishing Friday morning. They were reported missing Saturday afternoon when they failed to return.
Sabine sheriff's deputies, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents and volunteers on Saturday began a search from Solan's Camp at the end of state Highway 482 in the Ebarb community. Diboll's was located at 8 p.m. between a boat lane and the shore just south of the Solan’s Camp area.
Diboll was recovered with an improperly worn or fitted personal flotation device, LDWF said.
The search continued Sunday help from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from Fort Polk. Late in the day, the fishermen’s 18-foot aluminum vessel was located and marked by a United Cajun Navy volunteer using his boat sonar/chartplotter electronic equipment. It was sitting on the bottom in approximately 17 feet of water between an island and a boat lane in the main part of the lake.
Shortly before daylight Monday, Sabine deputies, wildlife aents and a United Cajun Navy volunteer met at Solan’s Camp to develop a plan of action. A short time later, the DeSoto Parish Fire District 1 Toledo Bend Search & Recovery Team arrived.
The TBSR divers were able to attach large air bags to the vessel and bring it close to the surface. The boat was eventually towed to the Solan’s Camp boat launch by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Marine Unit with help from LDWF vessels.
The high winds and choppy lake conditions made recovery efforts difficult and time-consuming, Mitchell said.
Parsons' body was located miles away late Monday afternoon near Holly Park Marina off Carters Ferry Road near Milam on the Texas side of the lake.
This incident is under investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries. Agents suspect bad weather led to this fatal boating incident.
The weather on Friday changed mid-day as a cold front pushed through, dropping temperatures and creating nearly 30 mile per hour winds.
This is the second fatal boating incident on Toledo Bend in less than a week.
Alfred D. Jackson, 52, of Lake Charles, died March 5 when a boat he and a fellow fisherman were in was overcome by high winds and sank on the south end of the lake. The other man was rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of severe hypothermia.
Both men were found wearing personal flotation devices.