TEXARKANA, USA – Both sides of the line in Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops for the 2022 National Night Out.
KTBS visited ‘We are Washington’ in Texarkana, Ark. where vendor booths, snow cones, bounce houses, music and fun were readily available to all visiting, meeting and greeting Officer Marcos Luna and Officer-In-Training Jason Tellez in Beat Three.
Tellez said the training is going amazing so far and it lasts up to three months.
Luna said, “Sometimes he is training me, he brings a different view for me, so you learn from them just as much as they learn from you, and he’s doing a great job.”
Also, Luna said this was his fifth National Night Out and this turnout today is great.
“Sometimes when residents call the police, it’s a bad situation, but this event helps them to see us in a different light and it can bring us closer together, it’s an amazing idea,” said Luna.
Tellez said, “I’m all about being on board with the community, I love it.”
On the Texas side, the Shilling neighborhood enjoyed Mayor Bruggeman’s ‘homemade’ hot dogs he joked about bringing while Chief of Police Schutte dropped by along with Officers Tiffany Harper and Chastina Wilburn.
Wilburn said, “I’m a rover down south which means I patrol from the end of Summerhill Road where it turns into South Lake and New Boston and Texas Blvd.”
Harper said she just got moved from a rover to a beat officer in Three Beat which is part of New Boston over Wheeler, Tucker, Robin, and over to Richmond Road and Kennedy to Summerhill.
“This is my first week as a beat officer, so I’m still having to learn places and meet people and familiarize myself with them, but so far, it’s going really good,” said Harper.
The officers said the department likes to see where each officer works best, so they all move around to find that out, and that way each officer gets familiar with every area in Texarkana, Texas.
The consensus on both the Arkansas and Texas sides tonight was that National Night Out had a wonderful turnout. It created cohesion for the communities and for officers as all got to see each other up close and personal, in a laid-back neighborhood block party, mixing amongst each other in a most positive way.