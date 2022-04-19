SHREVEPORT, La. - The trial in the murder of Shreveport Police Officer Chateri Payne continued Tuesday but ended with both sides resting -- as they await closing arguments Wednesday.
Tre'veon Anderson and Glenn Frierson are on trial for second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in the shooting death of Payne on Jan. 9, 2019. Both have pleaded not guilty.
As the trial, which is in its second week, progressed on Tuesday, both sides in the case grew more heated in their arguments as the day went along. This was especially true when defense attorneys questioned Shreveport police Det. Jeff Brown, the lead investigator of Payne’s murder. To understand the cause of the tension, it is important to understand other facts from the case.
It has been established in earlier testimony that DNA on the murder weapon belonged to Dunnivick Hicks, a cousin of Lawrence Pierre's, who pleaded guilty on April 4 to second-degree murder. But the gun, which was hidden in Hicks' apartment, was owned by Pierre.
Defense attorneys questioned Brown as to why the investigators hadn't taken more steps to investigate Hicks, like getting a warrant to track his phone, as they had done for Pierre, Anderson and Frierson. According to Brown, investigators already had enough other evidence to remove Hicks as a suspect.
But is that information enough to raise reasonable doubt in the minds of jurors? It will not be clear how effective the arguments are until the jury decides, which is expected to be by day's end.
If convicted, Anderson and Frierson face life in prison.