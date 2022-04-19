SHREVEPORT, La- The trial into the murder of Shreveport Police Officer Chateri Payne continued today, with both sides resting-- as they await closing arguments tomorrow.
Both sides in the case grew more heated in their arguments as the day moved on. This was especially true when Defense attorneys questioned Detective Brown, the lead investigator into Payne’s murder. To understand the cause of the tension, it is important to understand other facts from the case.
It is established that Lawrence Pierre, one of the suspects, lead detectives to the murder weapon. The weapon, a Glock, was hidden at the home of his friend, Dunnuvick Hicks. According to DNA analysis, Dunnivick Hick's DNA was also the only identifiable DNA on the murder weapon.
Defense attorneys questioned Detective Brown as to why the investigators hadn't taken more steps to investigate Hicks, like getting a warrant to track his phone, as they had done for the three suspects in the case. According to Detective Brown they had already had enough other evidence to remove Hicks as a suspect. But it is the sort of development that can raise reasonable doubt in the minds of jurors.
It will not be clear how effective the arguments are until the jury decides. Both sides will be giving closing arguments tomorrow, and a verdict is likely to be reached before the end of the day.