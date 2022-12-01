COVINGTON, La. - Authorities on Thursday formally identified the second victim of a shocking double homicide in Covington in which both bodies were discovered burned beyond recognition early Monday.
During a news conference at the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office in Lacombe, they said the body of Ruth Prats, 73, had been positively identified finally through DNA testing.
Earlier this week the Coroner's Office had identified the Rev. Otis Young, 71, a retired pastor of St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington, as one of the victims. Young died of blunt, sharp trauma, the coroner said.
Coroner Charles Preston said Thursday that the cause of death for Prats was blunt force trauma. Like Young, her death has been ruled a homicide.
