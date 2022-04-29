SHREVEPORT, La. -- One Republican on the Shreveport City Council says he's running for re-election. Grayson Boucher says he wants to keep the seat he's held for the people in his southeast District D.
"They see my on television and they think that I'm out here just fighting the mayor on everything, or fighting other members of the council on everything," Boucher said. "But 90 percent of my job is making sure people's trash is picked up. Making sure that the pothole in front of their house is taken care of. If they have a problem with the police department, making sure that I'm the go-between."
Boucher has chaired the council's Public Safety Committee that focuses on police and fire department matters.
The council's only other Republican, John Nickelson, previously announced he will not seek re-election to District C. He was quoted as saying the job of being a councilman took too much time away from his law practice.