TEXARKANA, Texas – In the aftermath of the Nov. 4 tornadic destruction, Bowie County commissioners on Monday voted to apply for federal disaster relief.
Bowie County was hard hit and is still recovering from the EF-3 tornado that blew through the area.
The hardest hit by the 140 mph and 16-mile path of the storm was Simms and especially in the western part of the county.
"It's concentrated in and around the New Boston area, but not necessarily in the city," said emergency management director Lance Hall.
On Nov. 5, the day after the tornado, estimations were that 50 to 100 houses in that area received moderate wind damage.
County Judge Bobby Howell filed the disaster declaration.