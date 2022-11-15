Tossed cars and splintered trees litter a yard Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, on County Road 561 in Simms, Texas. The damage was caused Friday, Nov. 4 by an EF-3 tornado. Bowie County Commissioners Court on Monday, Nov. 14 agreed to apply for disaster funding from the state. (Texarkana Gazette staff photo by Stevon Gamble)