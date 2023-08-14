TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Sheriff Deputy who was recently hailed a hero after being shot in the head by a murder suspect, as arrested by Texarkana, Texas, police last week for the alleged assault causing bodily injury and domestic violence charges.
According to Bowie County jail records, Lt. Scott Lillis, 44, was booked into the Bi-State Jail on Aug. 8 and was released the same day after posting bond.
A year ago, Lillis was involved in an area manhunt for Hector Aguilera who was wanted in the fatal shooting of his mother-in-law following a domestic dispute on Aug. 6, 2022.
Lillis lost vision in his left eye after Aguilera shot him in the face during the pursuit.
Lillis is on paid administrative leave with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Department, according to Chief Deputy Robbie McCarver.
"We are certainly disappointed and concerned for the well being of the Lillis family," Chief Deputy Robby C. McCarver said Monday in a news release. "Lt. Scott Lillis was severely injured serving our community just over one year ago. We can never truly express our gratitude for the outpouring of support from our community during that time. We deeply care for Lt. Lillis and his family. His injury and subsequent recovery was certainly a stress on everyone close to him. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office does not excuse the actions of Lt. Scott Lillis or allegations against him. We simply offer our sincere support for him and his wife."