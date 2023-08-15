TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie County Deputy Scott Lillis, recently in the spotlight for assault and domestic violence charges, also is facing a separate civil suit for his alleged actions in 2019.
Lillis was named in a complaint by a man, DaQuan Huey, then 17 years old, who claimed his Fourth Amendment rights were violated in 2019 when Lillis blasted a pepper gun at close range to his face later causing lost vision in that eye.
Coincidentally, Lillis was lauded earlier this year for apprehending a murder suspect in August 2022 during a pursuit where Lillis was shot in the face and lost vision in his left eye.
Earlier this month, on Aug. 8, Lillis was arrested and placed on administrative leave for an alleged assault/family violence charge.
"We can never truly express our gratitude for the outpouring of support from our community. We deeply care for Lt. Lillis and his wife. His injury and subsequent recovery was certainly a stress on everyone close to him. The Bowie County Sheriff's Office does not excuse the actions of Lt. Scott Lillis or allegations against him. We simply offer our sincere support for him and his wife," Chief Deputy Robby McCarver said.
A jury trial is set for July 29 in Lillis’ civil case.