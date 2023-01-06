TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County Court found murder suspect Travis Turner competent to stand trial during a hearing Thursday at the Bi-State Justice Building.
Turner is charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Jennifer Garrett at a home in the 6300 block of Summerhill Place in Texarkana, Texas on Aug. 12, 2021.
Turner’s behavior in jail has allegedly been violent and aggressive, so the state requested more security and restraints during his trial.
Ron Davis, Turner's defense attorney, has asked to withdraw as Turner’s counsel due to the defendant’s noncompliance in the mental evaluation and not cooperating with Davis.
During the hearing, First Assistant Bowie County District Attorney Kelley Crisp said, there is "not one shred of evidence he (Turner) is not competent to stand trial. He refuses to submit to authority and refuses to cooperate with his attorney."
"It's Jan. 5, and he's still not cooperating with me," Davis said.
Judge John Tidwell ruled that inpatient mental testing was not warranted.
Turner’s trial is set to begin on Jan. 30.
Turner’s bail has been set at $3 million and faces five to 99 years or life in the Texas Department of Corrections if convicted.