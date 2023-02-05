DE KALB, Texas – A man was killed after being shot multiple times over an argument in his home in De Kalb on Saturday evening.
Derrelexis Betts, 37, of De Kalb, was arrested and charged with the murder of 44-year-old Demond Easter at the victim’s home west of downtown De Kalb, Texas.
According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s office, "Investigation revealed that the victim was at his home when he was shot during the course of an argument."
LifeNet transported Easter to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, where he later died of his injuries.
Easter’s body has been taken to Dallas’ Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
Betts was arrested and booked into Bi State Jail. No bond has been set as of yet.