TEXARKANA, Texas – A Maud, Texas man was sentenced to 5 years and 6 months in federal prison in the Eastern District of Texas for federal violations in a COVID-relief fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced Tuesday.
Samuel Morgan Yates, 35, pleaded guilty on May 6, to wire fraud. In addition to the prison sentence, Yates was ordered to pay just over $1 million in penalties for restitution and forfeiture.
Yates made two fraudulent applications to two different lenders for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) guaranteed by the Small Business Association (SBA) for COVID-19 relief.
In the first application, Yates asked for $5 million in PPP loan proceeds by claiming fraudulently to have over 400 employees with an average monthly payroll of over $2 million.
With the second lender, Yates fraudulently purported to have over 100 employees with an average payroll of over $2 million. He was able to get a loan of over $500,000.
Yates obtained fake employees from a public name generator on the internet and submitted those names on both applications, according to court documents.
In addition, with each application, Yates submitted forged tax documentation.
“Protecting taxpayer dollars remains one of our highest priorities,” said Featherston. “Government programs are designed to assist our citizens in their time of need and are done by following established protocols to ensure the money is properly disbursed and accounted for. Yates chose to steal from those most in need of assistance and is now being punished for his actions. Congratulations to the investigative and prosecution team for this outcome.”
According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to millions of Americans who were suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of up to $349 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses, through the PPP. In April 2020, Congress authorized over $300 billion in additional PPP funding.
The PPP allows qualifying small businesses and other organizations to receive loans with a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 1 percent. PPP loan proceeds must be used by businesses on payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. The PPP allows the interest and principal to be forgiven if businesses spend the proceeds on these expenses within eight weeks of receipt and use at least 75 percent of the forgiven amount for payroll.’
This case was investigated by the SBA Office of Inspector General, the US Postal Inspection Service, Trial Attorney Louis Manzo of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section, Criminal Chief Frank Coan, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok, who prosecuted the case for the Eastern District of Texas.