NEW BOSTON, Texas – A Bowie County mother, Christy Wedgeworth, was sentenced to 60 years on Thursday for injury to a child by omission in the abuse of her 11-month-old son who was beaten to death by her boyfriend, Joshua Lowe, in July.
The child died after suffering a fatal head trauma consistent with being shaken violently. According to an affidavit, the boy had been slammed or thrown onto a hard surface and the autopsy reported older injuries, as evidence the mother failed to protect her child.
Lowe was found guilty of capital murder in the child’s death in October and sentenced to life without parole.