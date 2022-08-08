TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal described the outcome of a deputy who was shot in the face as nothing short of a miracle.
Lt. Scott Lillis was shot in the face by a man who had already shot two other people -- one fatally -- before turning the gun on himself the following a standoff. Lillis will lost sight in his left eye, but he is expecting to fully recover otherwise, Neal said Monday during a news conference.
“By the grace of God, Lillis has no brain injuries and although he will lose sight in his left eye, his right eye is still okay. Lillis still remembers everything. He’s laughing and joking right now. It has been an amazing miracle and we are grateful for everybody’s prayers, all the agencies that came out to support us, including over 100 officers out there that night looking for this dangerous evil man. And we are so grateful for them that after the man killed himself, no one else was injured," Neal said.
Lillis was shot after he pulled over the driver of a vehicle that he recognized as being stolen south of Texarkana Saturday evening. The driver, Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar, 32, who was also the suspect of a homicide in Hooks, Texas earlier that day, shot Lillis in the face as he approached the vehicle from behind.
Lillis was later airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock to treat the injury.
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Telford Unit provided dogs to track the Aguilar and were able to find where the trail ended at an abandoned home. This led to a standoff for several hours as law enforcement tried to coax Aguilar to surrender.
Aguilar eventually took his own life with the same weapon, a .45-caliber handgun used in the homicide, the carjackings, and injuring Lillis.
The deputy’s wife is employed at Texas A&M University in Texarkana, where her co-workers have started a GoFundMe page.
Neal said anytime something happens to your family, it hurts and "we are a family here and so not only has his immediate family suffered, but his family here in Bowie County has suffered as well."
The remainder of the investigation will continue with the Texas Rangers.