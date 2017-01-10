With the legislative session now underway in Texas, area educators are voicing their opposition to the state's approach to public education.
They're specifically uniting against school vouchers and the statewide grading system.
The new A-F system will grade schools in five areas, including how well students perform and progress on STAAR tests and how prepared they are for college or career pathways.
Bowie County educators say accountability should come from parents and the community, not the state.
Starting in the 2017-2018 school year, each public school in Texas will be labeled with a rating in the form of an A-F letter grade.
Liberty Eylau ISD superintendent Ronnie Thompson says basing school letter grades largely on STAAR test results is flawed because it's a snapshot of how kids performed on one particular day.
"We want accumulative of what that student can do over a period of time and that's how grades are done in school," said Thompson.
Thirteen superintendents in Bowie County signed a letter explaining their disapproval of the new grading system, and what they're calling political maneuvering at the cost of schools and students.
Area educators believe the new grading system will help push the school voucher agenda being proposed in this legislative session.
If approved, vouchers would allow public funds to be used for students to attend private, charter, or home schools.
"If you're going to send public money to a private school then they need to follow the same accountability rules that we follow as public educators. I think that's our main stance. It's not that we don't want it to happen, but if it does they need to follow the same rules," said Thompson.
Supporters of the new school rating system say it gives communities a clearer picture of what's happening in their schools than the current accountability system, which is basically a pass or fail system.
The Texas Association of School Administrators is asking lawmakers to replace the new system with a Community-Based Accountability System.
"We think by coming together with the community, we can come up with a system that's better than what the state is coming up with right now," said Thompson.
The new accountability system passed in the 2016 legislative session.
The Texas Education Agency set up the method in which the report measures districts.
Louisiana has been giving schools a letter grade going back to 1999.
Arkansas adopted a similar system back in 2013.