BOSSIER CITY, La - The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt across the sports world, and that includes boxing and mixed martial arts. While sanctioned boxing matches can't currently take place in Louisiana, boxers are able to get back to the gym.
When it comes to MMA fights, Bishop Fight Promotions is currently planning to hold an American Kombat Alliance fight at Hirsch Coliseum in November.
Jake Dement and Amber Bishop joined Patrick Dennis on First News to discuss the impact of COVID-19 and the future of both sports.