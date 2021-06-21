DOYLINE, La. — A 11-year-old died after being ejected from an overturned UTV (utility terrain vehicles) side-by-side Sunday afternoon, Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said.
Morris Naron, of Plain Dealing, was a passenger on the UTV driven by his 14-year-old sister. She suffered minor injuries, state police said.
The crash happened on Bistineau Terrace Road southeast of Doyline around 3 p.m.
State police said the teen driver lost control of the Polaris UTV as she made a left turn from Grant Circle onto Bistineau Terrance Road. Naron was not wearing a seat belt.
“Our hearts go out to the family,” Sheriff Jason Parker said.
Editor's note: This version corrects the ages of the victim and driver.