DOYLINE, La. — A 11-year-old died after being ejected from an overturned UTV (utility terrain vehicles) side-by-side Sunday afternoon, Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said.

Morris Naron, of Plain Dealing, was a passenger on the UTV driven by his 14-year-old sister. She suffered minor injuries, state police said.

The crash happened on Bistineau Terrace Road southeast of Doyline around 3 p.m.

State police said the teen driver lost control of the Polaris UTV as she made a left turn from Grant Circle onto Bistineau Terrance Road. Naron was not wearing a seat belt. 

“Our hearts go out to the family,” Sheriff Jason Parker said.

Editor's note: This version corrects the ages of the victim and driver. 

