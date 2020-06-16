ZWOLLE, La. – A Sabine Parish woman is dead and her boyfriend behind bars after the two struggled over a handgun Monday night, Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said in a report.
The victim, Shanda Malmay, 54, was pronounced dead at the home she shared with her boyfriend in the 500 block of Oosta Road in Zwolle. Rivers said she died of a single gunshot to the upper chest that was fired from a .22-caliber revolver.
Sabine Parish sheriff’s deputies booked Michael Curtis Packer, 61, into the detention center on a charge of manslaughter.
According to Packer, he and Malmay were fighting over possession of the handgun when it discharged, Rivers said in his report.
Deputies found Malmay’s body in the garage doorway of the house. Packer was still on the scene when they arrived shortly before 9 p.m.